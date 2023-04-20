Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €117.70 ($127.93) and last traded at €117.70 ($127.93). 13,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 49,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €118.00 ($128.26).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Metzler set a €140.00 ($152.17) price target on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €108.00 ($117.39) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($157.61) target price on Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Sixt Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €121.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €103.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.07.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.