Smart Block Chain City Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,433.41 (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a total market capitalization of $690.36 million and approximately $2,433.41 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain.

Buying and Selling Smart Block Chain City

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

