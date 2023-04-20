SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$206.22 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

