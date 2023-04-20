SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Trading 0% Higher

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.61. 1,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $22.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.68% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

