Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires 123,993 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,993 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of Triumph Group worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 645,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 95,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 250,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.12. 30,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.61. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $328.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 6,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,258.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,498.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Triumph Group news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 3,982 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $44,916.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,771,254.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel J. Crowley purchased 6,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,258.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,498.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $220,475 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

