Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $501,944.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VSH traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.22. 73,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

