Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Lumentum worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Trading Up 0.3 %

Lumentum stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.61. 64,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $96.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.