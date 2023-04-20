Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 414,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after acquiring an additional 319,245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,887,000 after acquiring an additional 287,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,999,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,879,000 after acquiring an additional 208,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.38.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.20. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

