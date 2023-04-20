Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,238,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,499 shares during the period. CommScope comprises approximately 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of CommScope worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $1,130,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the third quarter valued at $3,626,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 16.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 601,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 83,855 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CommScope by 94.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,600,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 778,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CommScope in the third quarter valued at $286,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

COMM stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $966.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

