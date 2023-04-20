Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,227 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,438,000 after acquiring an additional 85,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 460,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after acquiring an additional 121,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 305,310 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of PMT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.96. 68,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,656. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 9,900 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $162,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,475 shares of company stock worth $181,713 and have sold 20,765 shares worth $279,988. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

