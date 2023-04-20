Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 2,070 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 1.10% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACRE. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 39.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

ACRE stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.63%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACRE. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

