Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 2,148 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 620,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Hope Bancorp comprises 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $236.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HOPE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In related news, Director William J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,602.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.