Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 232 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Synaptics by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42,425 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 38.9% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,139,000 after acquiring an additional 192,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $957,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synaptics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.27.

Synaptics Trading Up 0.2 %

SYNA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.15. The company had a trading volume of 77,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,799. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $172.15. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.93 and a 200 day moving average of $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.32). Synaptics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.