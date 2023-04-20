Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $257.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.72. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

