Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.78 Per Share

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.81. The consensus estimate for Smurfit Kappa Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SMFKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Kappa Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,007.50.

SMFKY opened at $37.86 on Thursday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.8115 dividend. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

