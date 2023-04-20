Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after acquiring an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Snowflake by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,558,000 after acquiring an additional 52,666 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 43.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake Stock Down 0.9 %

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.36.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $144.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.