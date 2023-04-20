Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s previous close.
SQM has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 3.6 %
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
