Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s previous close.

SQM has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

