Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 219,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 390,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Solo Brands Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $784.57 million, a P/E ratio of -112.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solo Brands news, Director David Powers purchased 15,500 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $100,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

