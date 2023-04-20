Solstein Capital LLC Cuts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in American Water Works by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,864,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.29.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $149.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

