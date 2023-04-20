Solstein Capital LLC Sells 1,927 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,702,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55. The company has a market cap of $195.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

