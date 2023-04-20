Solstein Capital LLC Sells 340 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

