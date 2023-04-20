Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,495,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 6,726,093 shares.The stock last traded at $31.58 and had previously closed at $32.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

