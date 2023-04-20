SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 339,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,030.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 140,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 127,937 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 27,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,028.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 453,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 413,501 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

