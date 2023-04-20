SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Stock Position Reduced by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 830.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,454.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.60. 539,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $30.13.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

