SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Stock Position Reduced by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSBGet Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 830.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,454.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.60. 539,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $30.13.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

