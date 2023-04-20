SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Lessened by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,300,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after purchasing an additional 889,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,621,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,751,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,192,683. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

