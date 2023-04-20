SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Earns “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 380.00% from the stock’s previous close.

SPI Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPI opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. SPI Energy has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPI Energy by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 37,584 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPI Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

