Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £120.68 ($149.33).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPX. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a £124 ($153.45) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON:SPX opened at £114.05 ($141.13) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,812.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of £116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of £112.93. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 9,008 ($111.47) and a 52-week high of £128.90 ($159.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Spirax-Sarco Engineering

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 109.50 ($1.36) per share. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $42.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of £110.70 ($136.99), for a total transaction of £200,588.40 ($248,222.25). In other news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of £110.70 ($136.99), for a total transaction of £200,588.40 ($248,222.25). Also, insider Nicholas John Anderson sold 7,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of £111.58 ($138.08), for a total value of £829,262.56 ($1,026,188.05). 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

