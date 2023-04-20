Spire Wealth Management Acquires 172 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $379.22. 1,211,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.81 and its 200-day moving average is $361.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $413.68. The firm has a market cap of $283.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

