Spire Wealth Management Acquires 541 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after acquiring an additional 406,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after acquiring an additional 91,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,635,000 after acquiring an additional 89,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Tower by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.24.

American Tower Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $206.40. The stock had a trading volume of 524,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,249. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.92 and a 200 day moving average of $209.11. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.