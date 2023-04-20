Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Spire Wealth Management owned about 2.10% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $20,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.96. 23,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,799. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

