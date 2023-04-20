Spire Wealth Management Has $6.96 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,390 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,260. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

