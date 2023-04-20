Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,533 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.32. 5,688,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,891,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $73.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.