Spire Wealth Management Sells 23,758 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,758 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $76.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,608. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

