Spire Wealth Management Sells 372 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,399,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.27.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $7.98 on Thursday, hitting $907.12. The stock had a trading volume of 197,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,263. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $910.57. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $844.76 and a 200-day moving average of $820.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.