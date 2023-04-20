Spire Wealth Management Sells 396 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2,967.2% in the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Lam Research Trading Up 8.9 %

LRCX traded up $43.60 on Thursday, hitting $534.62. 2,240,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,751. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $548.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

