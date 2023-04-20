Spire Wealth Management Sells 973 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $373.61. The company had a trading volume of 728,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,625. The firm has a market cap of $356.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

