Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 0.9 %

SAVE opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after acquiring an additional 139,223 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,037,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 322,215 shares during the period. Finally, Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $11,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

