StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1656 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from StarHub’s previous dividend of $0.16.
StarHub Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SRHBY opened at $7.77 on Thursday. StarHub has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $7.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80.
StarHub Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StarHub (SRHBY)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.