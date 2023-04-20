STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.09 on Major Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $135.03 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

