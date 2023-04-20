State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion.

State Street Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.96.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75. State Street has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in State Street by 36.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 14.9% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

