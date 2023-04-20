Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.38.

Shares of STLD traded up $8.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.75. 1,534,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average is $106.20. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

