Steven J. Demetriou Sells 6,666 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.00. The company had a trading volume of 298,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,631. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.33. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on J shares. Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,426,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,701,000 after purchasing an additional 247,212 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,812,000 after purchasing an additional 300,725 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,608,000 after purchasing an additional 54,715 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

