Stifel Nicolaus Increases Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $176.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.80.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $160.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.19. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $176.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 9.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,086,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.