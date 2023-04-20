Stifel Nicolaus Raises Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target to $109.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $120.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.52.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 39.65%.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $533,443.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,681,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,037,000 after purchasing an additional 52,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,184,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

