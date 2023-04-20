Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 20th (CSH.UN, ELD, ERF, EYPT, GRAB, IRON, KD, MDB, MMP, NS)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 20th:

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$11.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$11.00.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$16.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$16.00.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)

was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has C$30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$28.00.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD). Scotiabank issued an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tigress Financial. The firm currently has a $365.00 price target on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a market perform rating.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH). DA Davidson issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

