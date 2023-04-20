Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 20th (CSH.UN, ELD, ERF, EYPT, GRAB, IRON, KD, MDB, MMP, NS)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 20th:

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$11.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$11.00.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$16.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$16.00.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has C$30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$28.00.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD). Scotiabank issued an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tigress Financial. The firm currently has a $365.00 price target on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a market perform rating.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH). DA Davidson issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

