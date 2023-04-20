Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 8,775 put options on the company. This is an increase of 24% compared to the average daily volume of 7,096 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,374 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagate Technology Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

STX stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.50. 1,994,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,267. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

