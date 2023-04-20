StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Price Performance
Shares of MLSS opened at $0.77 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.38.
About Milestone Scientific
