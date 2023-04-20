StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ UG opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

