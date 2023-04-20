StockNews.com Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Sell

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FL. UBS Group cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,169. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 25,067 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

