Stratis Reaches Market Cap of $84.79 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $84.79 million and $7.13 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,942.15 or 0.06883636 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00065308 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00040534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00020806 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,295,817 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

